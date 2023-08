RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday, the city celebrated its first-ever 804 Day, but with an unwanted swarm of guests — gnats.

Gnats on 804 Day (Photo: 8News)

The inaugural festival, 804 Day, which occurred from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 with live music performances, art vendors and food, was disrupted by these bugs.

The swarm caused vendors to pack up early.