Godson of former Richmond councilwoman Michelle Mosby killed in weekend shooting

Richmond

'I've known him since before he was born'

Jacob Jones (left) and Michelle Mosby (right). Photo courtesy Michelle Mosby/Facebook

The godson of a former Richmond city leader was killed in a shooting on Richmond’s southside over the weekend.

Former councilwoman Michelle Mosby told 8News Monday that 34-year-old Jacob Jones, who was found shot in a parking lot on the 6300 block of Jahnke Road Sunday morning, was her godson, “but really he was my son,” she said.

“I’ve known him since before he was born,” the former councilwoman added.

  • Photo courtesy Michelle Mosby/Facebook
Jones was discovered shot in a parking lot at around 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road by RPD officers working an off-duty assignment in the area.

According to police, medical assistance was given but Jones died at the scene. A medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

Jones’ death was the first of three Richmond Police responded to during a 24-hour span on Sunday. All three death investigations are ongoing.

Mosby, who previously served Richmond’s 9th District and later became the first African-American woman elected City Council president, urged the call for gun violence to stop in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com.The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

