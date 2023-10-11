RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following several sold out shows across the United States in 2023, a stage show based on the sitcom The Golden Girls from the 80’s and 90’s is continuing its tour into 2024 — and making a stop in Richmond.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue will be making a stop in Richmond at the Dominion Energy Center on April 9, 2024. The show is part of a tour which is visiting 40 cities across the United States between February 2023 and April 2024.

The show was written by Robert Leleux, who authored The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End, and is directed by Eric Swanson, the co-founder and Executive Director of the Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company.

The Richmond show is one of five taking place in Virginia, three are taking place at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach in early November 2023 and the other one is taking place at the Berglund Performing Arts Center in Roanoke on April 4, 2024.

Tickets for the Richmond show start at $43 and go on sale on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets for the Richmond show and for all of the tour’s other remaining shows can be found here.