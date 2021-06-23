Golden retriever put down after being found wounded, abandoned on Richmond road

Richmond Animal Care and Control said they found a dog on the side of a road Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: RACC Facebook page)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog that was found in bad shape on the side of the road.

RACC posted on Facebook Tuesday that the senior golden retriever mix, who they named Susie, was found wrapped in a bandage with no collar or chip near Afton Avenue and Lynhaven Avenue. The organization said that Susie could not walk so they could only assume that someone left her there.

According to RACC, the bandage Susie was wearing was covering multiple necrotic wounds and she was becoming septic.

“We are very sorry to share that we couldn’t save her and she was humanly euthanized shortly after arriving at the emergency vet,” RACC wrote.

RACC is asking anyone with information or cameras in the area come forward. If you have information please email Robert.leinberger@richmondgov.com.