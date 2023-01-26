RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam targeting city residents, with a caller impersonating a fictitious lieutenant in the city’s employ.

According to the real Richmond Sheriff’s Office, a man calling from the number (804) 800-0417 has claimed to be a “Lieutenant Colonel Burnett,” “Barnette” or “Burnette.” He has told each victim that they were expected to appear as an expert witness in court, an appearance that they missed.

The scammer then threatens the victim with arrest if they don’t immediately pay a bond.

“These scams are ongoing and are very innovative. They will pose as Law Enforcement Officers or Officers of the courts,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Scammers will mostly target women and our senior community.”

They added that no representative of the sheriff’s office would ever offer not to arrest someone if they paid a bond remotely and that no one would ever ask for confidential information such as a social security number over the phone.