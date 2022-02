RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians will have a chance to get their military artifacts reviewed by experts this weekend.

An Artifacts Roadshow is being held Saturday, February 9 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Virginia War Memorial.

Experts will review up to five pieces of military memorabilia for free. They will not be able to give appraisals or monetary evaluations, but they will be able to give preservation tips on the items.