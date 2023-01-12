A tow truck picking up a car that ran off the road on Semmes Avenue in Richmond’s Southside. (Photo: Sonny Bowyer)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stolen or towed? That’s a question Richmonders no longer need to ask, thanks to a new database that will register every vehicle towed from the city’s streets.

The new site, maintained by the Department of Emergency Communications, will list all vehicles towed in the city and the address of the lot where they can be picked up.

“This is another way we are using technology to help reduce the number of unnecessary calls,” said DEC Director Stephen Willoughby. “The public can check for themselves if their car has been towed and where it is located.”

The list will include information like make, model, color, partial VIN and license plate numbers and when the vehicle was towed. Each vehicle will be kept on the list for 14 days, and the city encourages residents to check the site before reporting their vehicle stolen.