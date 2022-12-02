RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In the spirit of the holidays season, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin lit the Capitol Christmas Tree at the commonwealth’s Executive Mansion.

“I hope that we can all find a way to help one another this Christmas season — to show support and love to all of those who may be celebrating alone or away from family or serving our great country overseas,” Youngkin said. “And in light of the tragic events over the last few weeks, may we all remember the departed and open our hearts to express love for the families of the victims in Chesapeake and in Charlottesville.”

The lighting of the tree took place at Richmond’s Capitol Square and began around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, I wish each and every one of you a blessed and merry Christmas,” Youngkin said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin lights Virginia Capitol Christmas Tree (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

The lighting of the tree was part of the Executive Mansion “Harvest Holiday” open house.