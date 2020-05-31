Gov. Northam approves of Richmond curfew and puts National Gaurd on alert

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Northam issued a statement this morning saying he has authorized a curfew in Richmond and placed Virginia’s National Guard on alert.
I acknowledge each of the voices crying out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth. I affirm the deep concerns from the black community.
I hear you. I know your pain is real. We have all seen too many people harassed, abused, and killed by law enforcement officers, in too many places, for too long—just for being black. I also know that others are exploiting this pain and are now causing violence.
I spoke with Mayor Levar Stoney throughout the night; pursuant to the Mayor’s requests, I have authorized a curfew in Richmond and placed the Virginia National Guard on alert. They stand ready to assist in protecting our residents, businesses, especially small and black-owned businesses, and the capital city.
As Governor of Virginia, I call on all Virginians to join together and build a renewed commitment to working for justice and fair treatment.”Gov. Ralph Northam
This morning, Mayor Leavar Stoney announced the curfew after two nights of protests and riots in the city. The curfew starts tonight at 8 p.m. He did not say how long it would last.
