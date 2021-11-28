Gov. Northam, First Lady to receive annual Christmas trees at Executive Mansion on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the focus now shifts to the Christmas season, and on Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam will be getting in the holiday spirit.

Gov. Northam and First Lady Pam Northam will be at the Executive Mansion to receive two Virginia-grown Christmas trees from a local farm.

Two Frasier firs, standing 7 and 11 feet tall, will be put on display at 1 p.m.

The pair was grown by Virginia and John Carroll of Claybrooke Farms in Louisa County. The trees were hand-picked by a three-judge panel in a competition earlier this year.

