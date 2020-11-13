Gov. Ralph Northam meets with 101-year-old WWII veteran

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sidney Walton is on a mission to meet the governors of all 50 states. This week Walton met the 36th governor on his tour, Virginia’s own Gov. Ralph Northam.
Walton is one of the last living WWII veterans in the country and his “No Regrets Tour” is working to raise awareness for the sacrifices made by the quickly dwindling population of veterans like him.
According to the tour’s website, Walton joined the U.S. military to “fight Hitler” less than a year before the attack on Pearl Harbor. He fought in the China, Burma, India (CBI) Theater, 34th Infantry, 8th division.
His stop in Richmond this week included a stay at the Jefferson Hotel before meeting with Northam at the Capitol on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.
