RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced members for a new commission dedicated in preventing human trafficking Monday.

Youngkin announced the members of the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support who will serve as an advisory council to the governor, making recommendations to combat human trafficking in Virginia.

“The conviction of human traffickers, empowerment of survivors, and prevention of others from becoming victims are top public safety priorities for the Commonwealth,” Gov. Youngkin said. “That is why I signed the executive order for this commission on my first day in office.”

The Commission will be coordinating with the Secretary of Public Safety, the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Labor, the Office of Attorney General and the State Trafficking Response Coordinator. It will also work with any other federal, state, local or private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors and enhance trafficking prevention education throughout the Commonwealth.

“Human trafficking, especially sex trafficking, is one of the most heinous, violent crimes our communities combat,” Bob Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security said. “I am confident this team will make a difference in the lives of survivors and prevent others from becoming victims, making the Commonwealth safer for all.”

The new commission consists of the following members:

Mike Lamonea, Chair , of Chesapeake, Director at Juniper Networks and Retired DHS/Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent

Michael J. Brown of Lynchburg, Virginia, Sheriff (Retired), Bedford County Sheriff's Office

Brittany Dunn of Alexandria, COO & Co-Founder, Safe House Project

Sarah-Beth Evans of Norfolk

Keith Farmer of Roanoke Valley, Director, Straight Street

Michael Y. Feinme l of Henrico, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney, Henrico County

Pamela Hock, M.S . of Richmond, Educator, Advocate, Survivor

Tyller Holde n of Virginia Beach, Junior Board of Directors, EnJewel

Michael Miller of Bedford, Sheriff, Bedford County

Deepa Patel of Springfield, Virginia, Co-Founder and Clinician, Trauma and Hope

Mea Picone of Richmond

Susan Young of Fairfax, Executive Director and Founder, Parent Coalition To End Human Trafficking

