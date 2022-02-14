Gov. Youngkin, Mayor Stoney hang valentines outside of Fox Elementary School

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras all gathered outside of the destroyed Fox Elementary School on Monday evening.

The school which was ravaged by fire on Friday night is now surrounded by hearts and encouraging messages left by the community.















The three leaders answered questions while outside of the school.

Youngkin expressed that he was impressed at how quickly the community came in response to the fire. He said there is a lot of work to do moving forward and the state will be working to help.

Stoney and Youngkin both hung up their own valentines in support of the school.

Kamras told Youngkin that another school in the district is preparing to accept extra students. Richmond schools have also received offers from places of worship and other organizations willing to let classes be held in their buildings. Kamras said they will be evaluating options quickly and work to get students back to in-person learning.

8News attended the gathering and went live on Facebook.