Governor Northam provides remarks at 5th annual Brown Virginia Dr. King Day of Action

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day during a panel discussion this morning.

The organization, Brown Virginia, held a panel for Dr. King Day of Advocacy. “Day on the Hill” gives citizens of Virginia the opportunity to advocate for policies on the state level that impact the communities and citizens of color in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Martin Luther King — he did amazing, heroic work, and while we have continued in his footsteps, we still have a lot more work to do,” Gov. Northam said.

Northam said he is focusing on Virginia’s ongoing efforts to live up to King’s legacy.

During the last year of his term, the governor said he would like to focus on justice reform, affordable housing and food insecurity.