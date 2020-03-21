GPM Investments will hire up to 5,000 employees in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GPM Investments, LLC, a company that operates and supplies convenience stores, announced Saturday afternoon it plans to hire 5,000 store associates.
The chain said it hopes to provide employment to people who may have lost their job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We operate in a number of small towns and we recognize many people may be out of work. We realize this is a difficult time, but want to assure people who live in the communities where we operate, that we intend to continue operations and can provide employment opportunities for those who have lost their income as a result of the pandemic. We are here to serve our customers and together, we are working hard to ensure that our friends and families in the communities we serve have the essential items they need to care for their families. I continue to be amazed at the dedication and fortitude of our associates as we navigate this crisis and hope to add many others in need to our team.Arie Kotler, chief executive officer of GPM
Click here to apply online,
