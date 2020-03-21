GPM Investments will hire up to 5,000 employees in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A Richmond couple in self-isolation is sharing their story with 8News after testing positive for the coronavirus. The pair, who told 8News they were healthy, are warning others that no one is immune to the disease.

"It's been a very surreal experience and to be one of the first to have it locally," said Joseph Papa. Papa along with his husband JS Fauquet, both in their 30s, were diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus after traveling outside of state lines for business.