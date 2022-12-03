RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The global phenomenon “Hamilton” is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond next year, and a limited presale will become available this week.

A special limited holiday presale for “Hamilton” single tickets will be available starting on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. until Friday, Dec. 16.

To receive access to the holiday presale, you must be subscribed to the Broadway In Richmond email list. You can sign up for the list at www.BroadwayInRichmond.com under the tab “Get Email Updates.”

The public on sale will begin on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at 10 a.m.

There is a limit of eight tickets per account for the show. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49.00 to $169.00, with a select number of premium seats available from $179.00 for all performances. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details for the lottery will be announced closer to the show.

To avoid fraudulent tickets, all tickets should be purchased at www.BroadwayInRichmond.com by calling 1-800-514-3849 or in person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street in Richmond.

“Hamilton” will perform at the Altria Theater from April 11 to April 23, 2023.