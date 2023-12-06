RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Altria Theater will have a limited online holiday presale for two shows coming in the spring of 2024.

The Altria Theater will offer a special holiday pre-sale on Monday, Dec. 11 to Friday, Dec. 15 for attendees to purchase tickets to see the theater’s two upcoming shows Tina — The Tina Turner Musical and Beetlejuice in the spring.

Tina — The Tina Turner Musical tells the story of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Fans will be able to enjoy a live, on-stage look of the soundtrack of Tina Turner’s most beloved hits, which is said to be an electrifying sensation!

Beetlejuice the musical, adapted from Tim Burton’s film, is set to take the stage telling the story of Lydia Deetz, a peculiar teenager whose world is thrown for a loop when she meets a deceased couple and a demon with a knack for stripes!

Tina — The Tuna Turner Musical will take the stage at Richmond’s Altria Theater on Tuesday, April 2 through Sunday, April 7, and the eventful musical thriller Beetlejuice will take place on Tuesday, June 4 through Sunday, June 9.

According to the theater, guests will need to subscribe to the theater’s e-newsletter here and select “Broadway” at the bottom of the form in order to receive an access code for the online presale when it is available.