Graduation plans, new construction director position on the RPS board meeting agenda for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond school board will be discussing at their meeting tonight plans for in-person graduation ceremonies in mid-June.

The district is working to secure an outdoor location and will consider having both morning and evening ceremonies.

The venue size will determine how many guest tickets each student will get.

The board will also be talking about a new position – Director of School Construction.

The deadline for comments was 1 p.m. Monday, and the meeting will be live streamed at 6.