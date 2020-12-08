Grand jury indicts two Richmond police detectives on additional charges linked to May protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond police detectives now face three misdemeanor charges after a grand jury indicted them Monday on two additional counts of assault and battery in connection with actions they allegedly committed in May during citywide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Richmond police detectives Christopher Brown and Mark Janowski were both indicted in October with a single count of misdemeanor assault and battery following an investigation into an incident in the 200 block of West Broad Street, between North Madison and North Jefferson streets, around 5:30 a.m. on May 31.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin confirmed the two additional indictments against Brown and Janowski with 8News on Monday. It is still unclear what actions they allegedly committed to warrant the charges.

Janowski, 34, has been with the Richmond Police Department since 2014. Brown, 28, has been at the department since 2015. Both remain on administrative leave.