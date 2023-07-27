RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The gunman accused of killing 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather Lorenzo Smith at the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony is facing new charges.

Amari Pollard was previously charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jackson and Smith. However, online court documents show a grand jury indicted Pollard Wednesday on first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of the murder of Shawn Jackson.

The grand jury upgraded the charges after reviewing video surveillance footage and physical evidence from the crime scene on June 6 outside of the Altria Theater.

Online records show Pollard is scheduled to appear in Richmond General District Court on Friday for the pending second-degree murder charge for Smith’s death.

The second-degree murder charge for the death of Lorenzo Smith is still pending in General District Court, according to Colette McEachin, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond.

