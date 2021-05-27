Greater Richmond Convention Center ready for full reopening

The Greater Richmond Convention Center. Conveniently located just minutes from Richmond International Airport. The facility maintains 180,000 square feet of exhibition space, in the heart of downtown Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Virginia Governor Ralph Northam expected to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, the Greater Richmond Convention Center is preparing to welcome back meetings and visitors.

During the pandemic, the convention center invested in making improvements to better serve the health and wellbeing of its visitors.

Staff received the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Star Facility accreditation for its “work practices, procedures and systems are in place to prepare, respond and recover from outbreaks and pandemics,” the center said in a release Thursday.

“When the public health crisis hit, we focused on two parallel tracks – first, making the Convention Center as safe as possible with the resources we had available so that we could be back up and running quickly, and second, taking advantage of the relative downtime to make general improvements to the space,” Michael Meyers, Spectra’s general manager at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, said.

The center has also made some aesthetic improvements like adding new LED lighting, LED RGB color lighting, monitors, digital signage, and a new digital sound system among other things.

The convention center is the largest meeting and exhibition facility in the state.

There are already several events booked for the rest of the year: the Business Network for Offshore Wind forum on Aug. 21-27, Community Transportation Association of America on Nov. 7-11 and the International Conference on Missions annual convention on Nov. 15-21.