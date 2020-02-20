Grieving family seeks justice in fatal Richmond shooting: ‘This is the worst nightmare’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A grieving family is looking for answers after a mother of two was killed Monday night in a shooting near Mosby Court.

Kieshell Walker leaves behind two sons, a 5-year-old and 3-year-old, who the family says doesn’t understand the gravity of the situation. Walker’s mother, Wanda Scott, told 8News she doesn’t know how to move forward.

“This is the worst nightmare that a parent can go through,” she said Wednesday. “I shouldn’t be burying my daughter, she should be burying me and I just want justice.”

Richmond Police were called to the 1400 block of Coalter Street Monday night following reports of a shooting. According to police, when officers arrived, they found Walter, who had been shot. She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

“I wasn’t trying to think like my sister’s going to take her last breath, but when I instantly got the call I broke down,” said Kentasia Smith, Kieshell Walker’s sister.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest in the homicide: a newer model midsize four-door sedan that is silver or gray with a glass panoramic roof. Detectives ask anyone with information relative to call the police.

“Every bullet has a name, every bullet that leaves a gun has somebody’s name on it,” Richmond Police Detective Kevin Hughes said. “Sometimes they don’t hit anything, sometimes they hurt people that we love. This time, this young lady passed away. It’s tragic and unfortunate and we need your help.”

The family says they are left wondering why this happened, telling 8News that Kieshell ‘didn’t deserve’ to be taken away from her children.

“My oldest nephew, he understands more than his baby brother, so just for him to have to go on and with all the memories he had, he no longer can have the memories,” Smith said.

“But, I know the question gonna come ‘where’s my mommy, where’s my mommy,’” Scott added.

The family is begging anyone with information to come forward so those responsible for the ‘senseless shooting’ can be brought to justice. In the interim, they’ll do their best to keep Kieshell’s memory alive.

“She could walk in a room and light up any room,” Kieshell’s mother said. “She had this smile, this laugh, I mean she was just love. It’s gonna be hard doing anything without her.”

