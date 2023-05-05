Grit Coffee has opened its second Richmond location, a shop in Scott’s Addition on Roseneath. (Photo: Grit Coffee)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While a non-rarity for Richmond as a whole, a new coffee shop in Scott’s Addition is sure to excite neighbors in the previously undersaturated caffeine-loving city district — and Grit Coffee is ready to provide exactly what has been missing.

Grit can be found serving up drip coffee, cold brew, americanos, lattes, macchiatos, cortados, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, tea and more at the center of a peak Scott’s Addition hub — the corner of Roseneath and West Moore Street. Previously, Scott’s was home to just one dedicated coffee shop — Afterglow Coffee Cooperative on Summit Avenue.

With multiple locations in Central Virginia and six in Charlottesville, this is the roasting operation’s second shop in Richmond — the first can be found towards the city’s East End, on Libbie Avenue.

“We opened Grit on Libbie Ave in 2020 and have loved being a part of the fantastic food and beverage scene here in Richmond,” said Brandon Wooten, Chief Brand Officer of Grit Coffee. “Scott’s Addition is an exciting place to be, and we’re thrilled to share our coffee with such a thriving business community.”

The shop is located on the ground floor of a newly developed upscale apartment building — The Otis, where three-bedroom apartments can be found priced at more than $4,300. Just around the corner lies popular Scott’s Addition haunts Stella’s Market and Väsen Brewing Company, and a few blocks up the street city-goers will find the well-received social and gaming club, Tang & Biscuit.

Grit Coffee is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 1601 Roseneath Road.

The coffee shop is owned by Bread & Table, a Charlottesville-based management company.