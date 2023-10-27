RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A groundbreaking at Lucks Field is scheduled for Friday afternoon marking the opportunity for a new innovative resiliency center in the city of Richmond.

According to the City of Richmond, the new space will serve more than 30,000 residents allowing for walkability from nine different neighborhoods.

The center will provide a range of recreational, vocational, social and city services to residents and visitors.

The money for the site comes from allocations from the American Rescue Plan. This means the $78,000 appropriated– with the support of the City Council — for community centers and parks across Richmond, will not interfere with construction projects within the Parks and Recreation portfolio.

Mayor Levar Stoney will be providing remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony beginning at 1:00 p.m. at 1403 North 20th St.