Group cleaning up the Confederate monument at Libby Hill Park. (Photo: Parker Shumaker)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of eight people was spotted Sunday morning cleaning up Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument in Libby Hill Park.

A member of 8News’ teams said the group seemed like the group was not part of any organization.

