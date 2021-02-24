Group of VCU professors object to administration’s call to return in-person

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Wednesday, the VCU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors released a letter staying they were shocked by the university’s decision to resume in-person learning and called for an “immediate” meeting

VCU students and staff are set to resume in-person and hybrid courses on March 4. The university set the date last week basing it off of coronavirus positivity rates, a review of available on-campus isolation space and COVID-19 testing capacity.

The VCU AAUP’s letter, penned by chapter president Dr. Everett Carpenter, states that due to the ongoing pandemic it is still not safe for a return to in-person instruction.

The university’s announcement said student mental health is negatively impacted by online learning but the letter from the professors argues physical and mental health will be “directly put at risk” by in-person classes.

The VCU AAUP claims that the return date was set without any consultation with faculty groups such as the Faculty Senate and the COVID Faculty Advisory Group.

“The latest decision violates core principles of shared governance by not including significant faculty voices,” the letter said.

They letter goes on to question the administration as to why they are deciding to restart on campus classes in March.

“Little to nothing in the overall pandemic situation in Virginia and the Richmond area has changed in the past few weeks, or even the past few months, that would support such a decision,” the VCU AAUP said in its letter.

Carpenter argues that things could be even more dangerous now that new COVID-19 variants have started emerging in Virginia.

Other concerns voiced in the letter include a lack of on-campus testing and a disruption to student learning.

Carpenter called on VCU to offer more frequent student testing, such as George Mason University’s strategy of testing students twice a week.

As for disruption’s to student learning, Carpenter is concerned about students who chose to not reside in the Richmond area this semester because they were anticipating online learning. Carpenter said accommodating virtual instruction and in-person instruction simultaneously creates an “unfair situation” for students learning on campus.

The letter ends with a request for a meeting with VCU’s President Michael Rao and other administrators.