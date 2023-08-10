RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Uvalde Foundation For Kids has released a statement responding to questions raised by Richmond Public School officials about the group’s plans to perform safety patrols at Huguenot High School.

The nonprofit was formed after the mass shooting a Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas with a mission to “end school violence and enrich student lives.”

On Aug. 6, the group announced it would be providing volunteer safety patrols for Huguenot High School in response to the deadly graduation shooting at the Altria Theater on June 6.

However, when 8News reached out to the Richmond school district, leaders said the Uvalde Foundation had not been invited to participate in patrols. Additionally, a spokesperson for the district said the nonprofit would “not be allowed to do so without prior approval.”

Following 8News’ coverage, the founder of the group, Daniel Chapin, shared a statement around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, condemning those who had raised questions about the nonprofit.

In the statement, Chapin claimed that the foundation does not request donations or fees in exchange for services and that no one in management positions within the nonprofit receives salaries or reimbursement. Even mental health professionals and research teams, according to Chapin, work for the Uvalde Foundation For Kids pro bono.

“Despite [the fact that] the Uvalde Foundation For Kids [has] time-stamped correspondence to Richmond Public Schools [and Huguenot High School] administrators — including board members such as Dr. Harris-Muhammed (who, incidentally, is herself calling for a third party review of the graduation shooting) — school officials claim that our planned school patrols came to them as a ‘surprise,’ and that they were unaware of our plans,” Chapin said in the statement. “[It] speaks volumes … to the need for clarity, truth and perhaps better communication amongst RPS teams.”

The statement also claims that the foundation does not need permission from the school district to patrol public property outside the perimeters of the school.

“By design our school patrol teams seek to prevent violence and deescalate or as needed report incidents off campus — which might cause a threat to students on campus,” Chapin said in his statement.

An earlier release from the group stated that volunteers — who would be subject to drug and background checks, as well as trained in situational awareness and self-defense — would be stationed on the perimeter of the school.

“[R]est assured if 30 team volunteers — many [of whom] will be parents and community members from your school community — wish to stand across the street from Huguenot High School [and] do their part to encourage and ensure the safety of their kids, the foundation will applaud and empower them,” Chapin’s statement reads. “Our foundation will step aside and let the school and board tell them to leave… Until that day our work continues.”

A spokesperson with Richmond Public Schools said the division will maintain security protocols and additional security will be provided if necessary.

The full statement from the Uvalde Foundation For Kids can be read below: