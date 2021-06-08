Group tapped to design Richmond police civilian review board, holds first in-person town hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)—The task force formed to design Richmond’s Civilian Review Board is holding a town hall for residents tonight.

The meeting started at 6 p.m. at Diversity Richmond.



The nine-member task force was tapped to design the city’s oversight board to handle complaints against officers. The taskforce will establish recommendations for what powers and structure the board would have.

City council members approved an ordinance last summer to form a civilian review board following the death of George Floyd and the protests against social injustice.







At the meeting Richmond residents questioned if the city should create the review board and provided comments on if they supported or opposed the board.

Donte McCutchen, the pastor of Love Cathedral Community Church, told 8News earlier on Tuesday that he planned to attend.

“My faith calls me here, my blackness calls me here and my residency calls me here. So I’ll be at that meeting tonight,” he said.

McCutchen says he had a recent interaction with police officers while sitting in his church parking lot. The pastor tells 8News that five squad cars entered the lot and officers began to harass him.

He says he decided to attend the meeting to call people with integrity to hold the police department accountable.

“My concern when I think about the board having the power that it should have is that if we give them too much power but the wrong people are on the seat we’re still going to be in trouble,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bryant Lewis who lives in Henrico was disappointed when county leaders scrapped plans for their civilian review board because of the lack of support.

However, he hopes Richmond will continue to give the community a voice.

“The goal is to try to prevent any sort of situation like what we saw in other parts of the country,” Lewis said. “Where if God forbid something happens the people feel like they do not have a voice.”