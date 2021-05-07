Group walking 902 miles for human trafficking awareness stops in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group walking nearly 1,000 miles up the East Coast to raise awareness for human trafficking made a stop at the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail in Richmond Friday.

The 902-mile journey called the FreeTHEM Walk started Monday in Lynchburg. The group will travel the route of the Underground Railroad, ending in Buffalo, New York.

The group said since human trafficking is modern-day slavery, it is traveling this route to raise awareness and pay tribute to those who fought to end slavery.

Community leaders like Civil Rights Advocate Tavorise Marks met up with the group in Shockoe Bottom to reflect.

“We’re standing over top of bodies that were bought and sold; people who look like me. And I know that slavery still exists and it may not just be limited to people who are of African American descent, but people from all over the world,” explained the group’s Leader and Founder of RAMP Global Missions, Kelly Diane Galloway.

The group also made a stop at the White House of the Confederacy before heading to Lumpkin’s Slave Jail.

They plan to end their walk on June 19 in Buffalo, New York.