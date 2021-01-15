GRTC adjusts bus routes around potentinal Inauguration Week unrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Roads will be closed, the state capitol is boarded up and now GRTC is bracing for the impact of any potential protests happening during Inauguration Week.

The transportation company is warning riders to be prepared for delays, disruptions and detours during the week of Jan. 17. GRTC is monitoring for planned or possible protests but also already has detours in place for planned road closures around the capitol.

Broad St. is currently scheduled to remain open.

Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm says, “We take the safety alerts issued by the FBI for Inauguration Week seriously, and we are preparing with our local partners for any disruptions to safe service in Richmond throughout the week. There are several dates of note, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Lobby Day, and Inauguration Day. As with previous days with protestor movements near and on GRTC routes, we put the safety of our staff and passengers first. GRTC will not enter active protestor areas, and this unfortunately means passengers waiting for pick-up in those locations will not be served normally. In the event GRTC must suspend service early, we will have Customer Service Representatives available to help any stranded customers with securing a free ride. We ask for patience throughout the week as we provide the safest service possible.”

RPD said traffic will be impacted from 6 a.m. Jan. 17 until 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Here are the roads that will be closed during that period:

9 th Street between E. Main Street and E. Broad Street

Street between E. Main Street and E. Broad Street 10 th Street between E. Cary Street and Bank Street

Street between E. Cary Street and Bank Street East Main Street between 14 th Street and 9 th Street

Street and 9 Street Bank Street between 14 th Street and Governor Street

Street and Governor Street Franklin Street between 8 th and 9 th Streets

and 9 Streets Franklin Street between 7 th and 8 th Streets

and 8 Streets East Grace Street between 8 th and 9 th Streets

and 9 Streets East Grace Street between 7 th and 8 th Streets

and 8 Streets 12 th Street between Cary Street and Bank Street

Street between Cary Street and Bank Street Monument Avenue between Meadow Street and Lombardy Street

Allen Avenue between W. Grace Street and Park Avenue

Other street closures announced by GRTC include,

W. Leigh Street between Myers Street and Hermitage Street

DMV Dr. between W. Broad Street and Leigh Street

Monument Ave. between Meadow Street and Lombardy Street

Allen Avenue between W. Grace Street and Park Avenue

There will be detours along the following routes:

Routes 2A/B/C Northbound: Buses on 9th St. turn left on Canal, right on 7th St., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing.

Missed Bus Stops: on 9th St. #180, #181, & on Broad St. #2522.

Route 5 Northbound: Buses on Cary St. turn left on 7th St., right on Marshall St., left on 9th St. and resume regular routing.

Missed Bus Stops: on 9th St. #180, #181, & on Broad St. #2522.

Route 14 Westbound: Buses on Main St. turn left on 14th St., right on Canal, right on 7th St., left on Main St. and resume regular routing.

Missed Bus Stops Westbound: 13th & Main #1608, #1607, #1606, & #1631.

Route 14 Eastbound: Buses on Cary St. turn left on 14th St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing.

Missed Bus Stops Eastbound: 13th & Main #1609



Route 76 East End-of-Line: Buses on Hermitage turn right on Leigh St., right on Allen, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. This bus misses the normal end-of-line on DMV Dr. by the Science Museum of Virginia.

Missed Bus Stops: on DMV Dr. #3651.