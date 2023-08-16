RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has announced that its new Downtown Transfer Station will be opening on Sunday, Sept. 10.
“The station will provide a new and enhanced experience for GRTC riders, improving connectivity throughout the GRTC network and the greater Richmond region,” a spokesperson for GRTC said.
There will be new features included at the station, including:
- 24-hour-lighting
- USB charging ports in sheltered waiting areas
- Individual kiosk-style screens with live bus tracking information
- Island platforms easier transfers between buses
The station’s construction was financed with local, state and federal funds.
A public ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m.