GRTC announces new travel routes beginning Sept. 13

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC has announced new updates to routes, set to go in effect on Sept. 13, to improve service, reliability and destination connectivity.

In a release, GRTC says the following changes will be implemented:

Route 1 Chamberlayne & Wilmer to Southside Plaza – New route operates only on Sundays between Southside Plaza and Northside on Chamberlayne. This route replaces the Sunday service previously operated by Routes 1A and 1C, consolidating the service onto one “trunk” route before branching out at Southside Plaza onto the connections for Sunday Routes 1A and 1C. By operating the single route between Southside Plaza and Chamberlayne, GRTC expects to improve on-time-performance and reliability of service for customers. Sunday Route 1 service operates every 30 minutes. Customers needing to travel on Southside beyond Southside Plaza need to transfer from the Route 1 onto either the 1A or 1C. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 1A Chamberlayne/Hull/Midlothian – On Sundays, this route only operates on Southside between Southside Plaza and Spring Rock Green. The 1A on Sundays connects with the new Sunday Route 1 at Southside Plaza for continued service northbound. Because of Sunday service on the 2B to Chippenham Hospital, the 1A does not serve Chippenham Hospital on Saturdays or Sundays. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 1C Chamberlayne/Hull/Elkhardt – On Sundays, this route only operates on Southside between Southside Plaza and Chippenham Shopping Center. The 1C on Sundays connects with the new Sunday Route 1 at Southside Plaza for continued service northbound. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 2B North Ave/Jahnke/Midlothian – This route has a slight routing change to better-serve customers within the neighborhood. Bus service operates on North Ave., onto Hazelhurst and Ladies Mile Road, and back onto normal North Ave. routing in both directions. The 2A and 2C remain on North Ave. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 7A Nine Mile/Airport – This route’s name is updated to indicate the destinations served along Nine Mile Road to Richmond International Airport before returning Downtown via Laburnum Avenue to Nine Mile Road. Directional arrows are added to the map to assist with communicating this routing in the East End. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 7B Nine Mile/Laburnum/Airport – This route’s name is updated to indicate the destinations served along Nine Mile Road, turning right on Laburnum Avenue, then serving Richmond International Airport before returning to Nine Mile Road to complete the eastern loop before returning Downtown via Nine Mile Road. Directional arrows are added to the map to assist with communicating this routing in the East End. Public Timetable (PDF)

Routes 7A & 7B Eastbound – Because of a new roundabout at 23rd and Jefferson, eastbound buses must now operate from 21st St., turning right on Marshall, left on 25th and continuing outbound. This routing change means that two bus stops are missed: #1379 (Jefferson and 21st), #1377 (Jefferson and 23rd). GRTC continues to coordinate with the City of Richmond on a solution that will permit buses to safely resume service uninterrupted along Jefferson Ave.

Route 39 Fairmount/Oakwood – Route is canceled until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers may use Route 12 to reach the Market @ 25th. Routes 7A and 7B also serve the market.

Route 50 Broad Street – Route now extends farther east to 2nd and Marshall, serving more destinations along Broad St., especially those located in-between Pulse stations. This extended service provides closer bus stops to these destinations for shorter walks from stops. Additionally, this route connects conveniently with many north/south routes operating near 2nd and Marshall, potentially eliminating one transfer for Route 50 customers to reach these routes from Broad. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 75 Three Chopt – Route is eliminated, but the University of Richmond is now served by Route 77.

Route 76 Patterson – Route is adjusted to serve St. Mary’s Hospital. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 77 Grove – Route is adjusted to serve destinations between the University of Richmond and VCU’s Monroe Park Campus along Grove Ave. Connection with the Pulse is available at the VCU & VUU Pulse stations. This route no longer serves Willow Lawn nor St. Mary’s Hospital. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 78 Cary/Maymont – Weekday schedule is changed to operate every 40 minutes, improving weekday service frequency. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 79 Patterson/Parham – Route is adjusted to serve St. Mary’s Hospital. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 86 Broad Rock/Walmsley – To improve weekday reliability, this route is no longer interlined with another route. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 87 Bellemeade/Hopkins – Route has minor schedule updates. To improve weekday reliability, this route is no longer interlined with another route. Public Timetable (PDF)

Route 102x Kings Dominion – Route no longer stops in Ashland. Service remains suspended until further notice during the COVID-19 pandemic while Kings Dominion is closed to the public.

Route 111 Rt 1/Falling Creek/Tyler – Southern end-of-line bus stop at John Tyler Community College in Chester is changed slightly to be closer to the Campus Book Store and student center. Public Timetable (PDF)

Express Routes

GRTC continues to operate reduced schedules during the pandemic on most express routes. Ridership, however, has been increasing recently and GRTC is operating full-sized buses on more express routes.

The following routes are operated by fixed route buses: 29x, 64x, 82x, 95x.

The following routes are currently operated by GRTC vans: 23x, 26x, 27x.

The 28x remains canceled until further notice during the pandemic.

Times below are for typical commuter patterns going to Downtown in the morning and leaving from Downtown in the afternoon. For reverse trip information, please contact Customer Service at 804-358-4782.

23x/26x Glenside/Parham: Morning trips occur at 6:55AM and 8:00AM from Parham. The Route 23x afternoon trip from Downtown Richmond is at 5:28PM. Route 26x afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond are at 4:05PM and 5:10PM.

27x Glenside: Morning trips occur at 6:55AM and 8:05AM from Glenside. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 4:00PM and 4:55PM.

28x White Oak Village: Service canceled until further notice. Customers may ride Routes 7A/B or 56 from White Oak to Downtown Richmond instead.

29x Gaskins: Morning trips occur at 6:25AM, 7:30AM and 8:25AM from Gaskins. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 4:25PM and 5:35PM.

64x Stony Point: Morning trips occur at 6:10AM and 7:30AM from Stony Point. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 3:50PM and 5:15PM.

82x Commonwealth 20: Morning trips occur at 6:30AM and 7:15AM from Commonwealth 20. Afternoon trips from Downtown Richmond occur at 4:05PM, 4:35PM, and 5:15PM.

95x Petersburg: Normal schedule (PDF).

102x Kings Dominion: Suspended until further notice by Kings Dominion.

Holidays

Day Before Thanksgiving – On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, GRTC operates a NORMAL weekday schedule.

Thanksgiving Day – On Thursday, November 26, 2020, GRTC operates a HOLIDAY schedule.

Day After Thanksgiving – On Friday, November 27, 2020, GRTC operates a NORMAL weekday schedule.

Christmas Eve – On Thursday, December 24, 2020, GRTC operates a NORMAL weekday schedule.

Christmas Day – On Friday, December 25, 2020, GRTC operates a HOLIDAY schedule.

New Year’s Eve – On Thursday, December 31, 2020, GRTC operates a NORMAL weekday schedule.

New Year’s Day – On Friday, January 1, 2021, GRTC operates a HOLIDAY schedule.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday – On Monday, January 18, 2021, GRTC operates a SATURDAY schedule.

