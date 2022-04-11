RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Broad Street in Richmond will be getting a makeover, starting today. Several GRTC buses will be on detour off of the road, with some stops closed.

GRTC announced Wednesday which temporary stops will replace those that will be closed for the first phase of construction on Broad Street.

Construction crews will be working on Broad Street to repave it starting with the section between 3rd Street and Belvidere Street 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through June.

GRTC said the paving part of the project is scheduled for five phases, with construction only stopping for rain or mechanical issues.

Paving will start in the westbound lanes and change to eastbound lanes at the end of each phase.

The City of Richmond will be coloring GRTC bus lanes red so they stand out more in hopes of alerting drivers to stay out of the lane to improve pedestrian safety.

The city is also planning for four other projects including replacing sidewalks and waterlines and upgrading traffic signals.

Dakota Williams with Ledbury clothing store said construction in the area seems constant and parking issues can turn away customers.

“It’s just a really tight street anyway. It’s a very small street, even with all the lanes. But, I mean, you have the entire bus lane in there. You can find parking. But finding parking near where you’re actually going can be difficult,” Williams said.

Temporary GRTC bus stop locations

Phase I – Westbound from 3rd St. to Belvidere St.

April 11 – 14, 2022

Pulse

Westbound: From Broad Street, turn left on 3rd Street, turn right on Grace Street, turn right on Belvidere Street, turn left on Broad Street, and resume regular route. Missed stops: Convention Center and Arts District westbound stations. Use temporary stops: Grace + 2nd, Grace + Adams, and Grace + Monroe Streets.

1A/B/C

Northbound: From Broad Street, turn right on 3rd Street, turn left on Clay Street, turn right on 2nd Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stops: #3601 (2nd + Broad – closed due to prior construction) and #117 (2nd + Marshall). Use temporary stops: 3rd + Convention Center and Clay + 3rd Streets.

Southbound: No detour.

2A/B/C

Northbound: From Broad Street, turn right on 3rd Street, turn left on Clay Street, turn right on 2nd Street, and proceed to additional northbound detour via Leigh, Chamberlayne Parkway, and Charity Street. Missed Stops: #3601 (2nd + Broad – closed due to prior construction) and #117 (2nd + Marshall). Use temporary stops: 3rd + Convention Center and Clay + 3rd Streets.

Southbound: From 1st Street, turn left Marshall Street, turn right on 3rd Street, turn left on Broad Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stop: #54 (1st + Marshall). Use temporary stop: #1673 (Marshall + 3rd).

3A/B/C

Northbound: From Belvidere, cross Broad Street, turn right on Marshall Street, turn left on 3rd Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stops: #435 (Broad + Henry), #385 (Broad + Adams), and #3601 (2nd + Broad – closed due to prior construction). Use temporary stops: Marshall + Henry, Marshall + Adams, and Leigh + 3rd Streets.

Southbound: From 3rd Street, cross Broad Street, turn right on Grace Street, turn left on Belvidere Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stop: #440 (Broad + Adams). Use temporary stops: Grace + 2nd, Grace + Adams, and Grace + Monroe Streets.

12

Westbound: From Broad Street, turn right on 3rd Street, turn right on Marshall Street, and serve the temporary stop just beyond the end of the line near Marshall + 3rd. Missed Stop: #3601 (2nd + Broad – closed due to prior construction). Use temporary stop near Greater Richmond Convention Center on Marshall Street.

14

Westbound: From 4th Street, turn left on Grace Street, turn right on Belvidere Street, turn left on Broad Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stops: #371 (Broad + 4th), #440 (Broad + Adams), and #434 (Broad + Henry). Use temporary stops: Grace + 2nd, Grace + Adams, and Grace + Monroe Streets.

50

Westbound: From 3rd Street, cross Broad Street, turn right on Grace Street, turn right on Belvidere Street, turn left on Broad Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stops: #440 (Broad + Adams) and #434 (Broad + Henry). Use temporary stops: Grace + 2nd, Grace + Adams, and Grace + Monroe Streets.

78

Westbound: From 3rd Street, cross Broad Street, turn right on Grace Street, turn right on Belvidere Street, turn left on Broad Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stops: #440 (Broad + Adams) and #434 (Broad + Henry). Use temporary stops: Grace + 2nd, Grace + Adams, and Grace + Monroe Streets.

87

Northbound: From 2nd Street, turn left on Grace Street, turn right on Belvidere Street, turn right on Marshall Street, and continue to the end of the line near 3rd Street. Missed Stop: #3601 (2nd + Broad – closed due to prior construction). Use temporary stops: Grace + 2nd, Grace + Adams, Grace + Monroe Streets, Marshall + Henry, and Marshall + Adams Streets.

Southbound: No detour.

Phase 1 – Eastbound from Belvidere St. to 3rd St.

April 14 – 20, 2022

Pulse

Eastbound: From Broad Street, turn left on Belvidere Street, turn right on Marshall Street, turn right on 3rd Street, turn left on Broad Street, and resume regular route. No Arts District eastbound service. Missed Stop: Arts District eastbound station. Use temporary stops: Marshall + Henry, Marshall + Adams, and #1673 (Marshall + 3rd).

1A/B/C

Northbound: No detour.

Southbound: No detour.

2A/B/C

Northbound: No detour. Note additional northbound detour via Leigh and Chamberlayne Parkway.

Southbound: From 1st Street, turn left Marshall Street, turn right on 3rd Street, turn left on Broad Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stop: #54 (1st + Marshall). Use temporary stop: #1673 (Marshall + 3rd).

3A/B/C

Northbound: From Belvidere, cross Broad Street, turn right on Marshall Street, turn left on 3rd Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stops: #435 (Broad + Henry), #385 (Broad + Adams), and #3601 (2nd + Broad – closed due to prior construction). Use temporary stops: Marshall + Henry, Marshall + Adams, and Leigh + 3rd Streets.

Southbound: No detour.

12

Eastbound: No detour.

14

Eastbound: From Broad Street, turn left on Belvidere Street, turn right on Marshall Street, turn right on 3rd Street, turn left on Broad Street, and resume regular route. Missed Stops: #435 (Broad + Henry), and #385 (Broad + Adams). Use temporary stops: Marshall + Henry, Marshall + Adams, and #1673 (Marshall + 3rd).

50

Eastbound: From Broad Street, turn left on Belvidere, turn right on Marshall, turn left on 2nd Street to layover the end of the line. Missed Stops: #435 (Broad + Henry), #385 (Broad + Adams), and #3601 (2nd + Broad – closed due to prior construction). Use temporary stops: Marshall + Henry and Marshall + Adams Streets.

78

Eastbound: From Broad Street, turn left on Belvidere, turn right on Marshall, and continue to the end of the line near 3rd Street. Missed Stops: #435 (Broad + Henry), #385 (Broad + Adams), and #3601 (2nd + Broad – closed due to prior construction). Use temporary stops: Marshall + Henry and Marshall + Adams Streets.

87

Northbound: From 2nd Street, turn left on Grace Street, turn right on Belvidere Street, turn right on Marshall Street, and continue to the end of the line near 3rd Street. No missed stops. Use temporary stops: Grace + 2nd, Grace + Adams, Grace + Monroe Streets, Marshall + Henry, and Marshall + Adams Streets.

Southbound: No detour.