RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The GRTC Board of Directors recently approved a 40% pay increase in the hourly rate for bus operators. The new starting pay is $24.91, a significant jump from the previous $17.43.

According to GRTC, the board also announced a $2,000 bonus for Commercial Driver’s License holders and a $3,500 bonus for CDL holders with a “P” endorsement — a permit allowing CDL holders to drive a passenger-carrying vehicle.

GRTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 1220 leadership (ATU) collaborated on this decision and wanted to give the bus operators a living wage and a respectable wage.

“This is a step in the right direction to bring the agency back to its glory days where front-line employees felt valued,” wrote Union President Maurice Carter.