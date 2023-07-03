RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is asking its riders to fill out a survey as it works on its plan to improve service over the next several years.

GRTC is creating a plan for how it will improve service across the Richmond region over the next 10 years. According to GRTC, the plan will help “determine the future direction of transit service” in the area.

In order to help prioritize high-volume areas, GRTC is examining where its riders live, work, shop and do other daily activities — and has made a survey to determine where riders want to see improvements the most.

According to GRTC, the survey will help inform the development of the plan. The survey, which GRTC says takes around 5-7 minutes to complete, can be found here.