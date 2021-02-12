GRTC: Bus routes cancelled Saturday, Sunday plans tenative

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The GRTC will not be operating any buses on Saturday due to the forecasted ice storm. All services will end Friday night at midnight and will resume no earlier than 5 a.m. Sunday.

Plans for Sunday morning will be made on Saturday afternoon.

Bus riders are encouraged to plan ahead in case GRTC needs to suspend Friday night services early. While Snow Routes are scheduled to continue through midnight they could be cut off anytime after 10 p.m.

A release from the transit company states, “GRTC is committed to operating as long as safely possible tonight but will carefully monitor road conditions and may make changes as needed.”

In addition to the cancelled bus routes, riders will not be able to contact the GRTC Customer Service Call Center on Saturday. However, the CARE Customer Service Call Center will remain open. That call center can be reached at 804-782-2273.

