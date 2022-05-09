RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the Broad Street repaving project moves down the road, so do lane closures, detours and GRTC bus line changes.

Less than one month after beginning, the paving project entered the fifth and final phase on Sunday, May 8. The phase five construction location can be seen designated in the blue bubble below. The home stretch takes place westbound on Broad Street, from Hamilton Street to Staples Mill Road.

Broad Street repaving phases. (Photo: GRTC)

Paving starts in westbound lanes, then changes to the eastbound lanes at the end of each phase before moving on.

For an interactive map of the detours, click here.

According to information given by GRTC.

GRTC bus route detours

Pulse

Westbound: From Broad Street, turn left on Hamilton Street, turn right on Monument Ave, turn right on Willow Lawn Drive, turn left on Markel Rd, and continue to Willow Lawn Station. Missed Stop: Staples Mill station.

Eastbound: No detour.

18 (subject to change)

Westbound: From Willow Lawn Drive, turn left on Broad Street, turn right on 50th Street, turn right on Marshall Street, turn left on Staples Mill Road, and resume regular route. Missed Stops: #499 (Broad + Willow Lawn Shopping Center), #474 (Broad + Staples Mill), and #3785 (Maywill at Vital Records & Health Statistics).

Eastbound: No detour.

50

Westbound: From Broad Street, turn left on Hamilton Street, turn right on Monument Ave, turn right on Willow Lawn Drive, and continue to the Willow Lawn shelter. Missed Stops: #430 (Broad + Hamilton), #441 (Broad + Kent), #2767 (Westwood + Broad), #415 (Broad + Commonwealth), #493 (Broad + Westmoreland), #412 (Broad + Chantilly), #473 (Broad + Staples Mill), #2379 (Willow Lawn + Markel), #1657 (Markel + Byrd), #582 (Byrd + Old Richmond), and #580 (Byrd + Fitzhugh).

Eastbound: No detour.

91

Westbound: From Westwood Ave, turn left on Hamilton Street, cross Broad Street, turn right on Monument Ave, turn right on Willow Lawn Drive, and continue to the Willow Lawn shelter. Missed Stops: #2767 (Westwood + Broad), #415 (Broad + Commonwealth), #493 (Broad + Westmoreland), #412 (Broad + Chantilly), #473 (Broad + Staples Mill), #2379 (Willow Lawn + Markel), #1657 (Markel + Byrd), #582 (Byrd + Old Richmond), and #580 (Byrd + Fitzhugh).

Eastbound: From Willow Lawn Drive, turn left on Markel Road, turn left on Fitzhugh Ave, turn right on Willow Lawn Drive, turn left on Monument Ave, turn left on Hamilton Street, turn right on Westwood Ave, and resume regular route. Missed Stops: #499 (Broad + Willow Lawn Shopping Center), #474 (Broad + Staples Mill), #411 (Broad + Chantilly), #492 (Broad + Westmoreland), #414 (Broad + Commonwealth), #2631 (Westwood + Broad), #2632 (Westwood + Tomlynn), and #2633 (Westwood + Loumour).