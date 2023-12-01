RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you noticed buses from the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) all have their headlights on today?

Sixty-eight years ago today, Rosa Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat on the bus for a white passenger. In honor of her legacy, the GRTC will continue its tradition of keeping headlights illuminated for the entire day.

“Honoring Rosa Parks Today, her courage echoes in our pursuit of justice,” said GRTC CEO Sheryl Adams. “As the first African American woman CEO of GRTC, I see our shared commitment to breaking barriers. Let her legacy inspire us to drive change, fostering a transit system and society where equality is not just a destination but the journey itself.”

On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks — a civil rights activist and secretary for the Montgomery chapter of the NAACP — was asked to move from her seat by the bus driver, James Blake. When she refused, she was arrested and convicted of violating Alabama’s segregation laws.

Parks’ action directly led to the boycott of the Montgomery Bus System — a year-long protest led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — and in 1956, the Browder v. Gayle United States Supreme Court ruling deemed the segregated bus system unconstitutional.

“Every year on December 1st GRTC honors her bravery,” a GRTC spokesperson said. “This year our buses will keep their headlights illuminated the entire day, and our destination signs will share our heartfelt thanks to Rosa Parks for refusing to stand for segregation and injustice.”