GRTC buses to remain fare-free until 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now is the time to take public transportation to work, run errands, or explore Richmond without having to pay a fare.

The Greater Richmond Transit Company’s Board of Directors approved ongoing fareless rides through June 30, 2022.

GRTC has been relying on state and federal COVID-19 relief funding to keep rides free for their patrons. Since March 2020, GRTC customers have been taking advantage of the local bus, Pulse (Bus Rapid Transit), express bus and CARE/paratransit vans at no cost.

This was a direct response to help communities that rely on public transportation for jobs, food, healthcare and other necessities during the pandemic.

“Although bus ridership did decline in 2020 across the nation during the pandemic, GRTC local ridership drops were modest by comparison and are already approaching pre-COVID levels,” GRTC CEO Julie Timm explained.

Timm said this is a result of three factors: the strength of the 2018 network redesign connecting essential workers to jobs, extensive COVID protective measures enacted early and throughout the pandemic to protect staff and riders and the ongoing commitment to Zero Fare operations.