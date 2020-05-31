GRTC confirms 8th positive employee case of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC officials have confirmed that an eighth employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since March.

The bus Operater who tested positive was traced by the Virginia Department of Health as a possible connection to the 7th reported case at GRTC.

The identified contacts of confirmed cases seven and eight are being contacted, quarantined and tested following guidance from VDH.

“My heart continues to be with our employees currently recovering from COVID-19. I am encouraged that our most recent cases were quickly isolated and wish our affected GRTC Family members a swift and complete recovery,” said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. “Our quarantine and testing measures to date have successfully limited staff exposure and blocked any outbreaks at GRTC. We are scheduling on-site testing events for staff, which will help us continue to proactively identify and quarantine positive-tested staff members early.”

