GRTC continues tradition of paying special tribute to Rosa Parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sixty-five years after refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus, changing the course of history, GRTC continues its tradition of honoring Rosa Parks.

The Richmond transit company paid special tribute to Parks on Tuesday, Dec. 1. by keeping bus headlights on throughout the day. The bus electronic header signs will rotate with a special message honoring Rosa Parks as well.

GRTC continues to temporarily operate with Zero Fare, meaning all bus and CARE van rides are free.

Parks, the “Mother of the Civil Rights Movement,” is normally honored by GRTC by reserving the first passenger seat on every GRTC bus on the anniversary.