GRTC contractor tests positive for COVID-19

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A GRTC contractor tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the 4th contractor in the GRTC workforce to contract the virus and the 43rd case overall.

The employee did not work with the public and is now home with symptoms. They were last at GRTC on Dec. 23.

For every positive case at GRTC they contact trace within the workforce.

