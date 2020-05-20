GRTC contracts local company to help with daily bus cleaning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC said they have contracted a local cleaning company to help assist with the daily cleaning of buses.

Original Building Service, INC. — a small minority-owned Richmond business — was contracted by GRTC this month to help assist maintenance staff with “infecting high-touch surfaces on every bus, including seats, floors, handrails, pull-cords and the driver’s area.”

Every night when the buses return to GRTC, a team of 15 cleaners assist maintenance staff, the company said in a release.

OBS is also contracted separately to clean and disinfect GRTC headquarters.

GRTC contracts with OBS Janitorial to assist with daily fleet cleaning. Each night, a team of 15 cleaners assists maintenance staff with disinfecting high-touch surfaces on every bus, including seats, floors, handrails, pull-cords and the driver’s area.https://t.co/oSuAwiVoBL pic.twitter.com/zYHK0bDwQY — GRTC Transit System (@GRTCTransit) May 20, 2020

In order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, bus riders are encouraged to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer dispensers are also available on-board. GRTC said they have also installed driver shields in 31 buses.

“GRTC is currently working to retrofit the rest of the fleet with driver protective barriers,” the transit company said.

For the latest on GRTC, click here.