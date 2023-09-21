RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has announced that its new Downtown Transfer Station will have to close temporarily so that “critical work” can be completed.

According to GRTC, the station will close at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 and reopen “as soon as possible.”

The new transfer station just opened earlier this month, after nearly a year of construction.

Several GRTC lines will not be able to access the transfer station. More information about how this closure is affecting GRTC’s service can be found here.