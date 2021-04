RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A GRTC employee contracted the coronavirus for the second time. The employee has public-facing duties and last reported to work today.

They have since been home to recover and quarantine.

This marks one of two staff members actively battling COVID-19. The GRTC workforce has seen 69 COVID cases so far.

GRTC will be notifying staff members who had possible contact with the employees who test positive.