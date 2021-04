RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New bus stop shelters are coming to Richmond’s East End thanks to funding support from Bon Secours Richmond Health System.

Crews have been working hard over the last two weeks to install the new shelters. The shelters will keep people covered while they wait for a ride.

GRTC said where the sidewalks are wide, shelters can have all three sides for more protection.

GRTC is installing new shelters in the East End to keep bus riders covered while they wait. (Photo: GRTC Facebook)