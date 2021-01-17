GRTC looks to make sure pedestrians can ‘exercise their right safely’ by adding detours ahead of possible protests

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Ahead of lobby day on Monday and Inauguration Week, GRTC has put several bus routes on detour starting Sunday through Monday.

This, after police, has closed several streets around the state capitol in case of unplanned or planned protests.

Downtown Richmond remained quiet Sunday with a large police presence. GRTC told 8News they haven’t had any service disruptions yet.

GRTC was already planning to run at reduced service due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, but Lobby Day and possible protests add to that service reduction.

Ninth Street through the heart of downtown Richmond is one route GRTC buses use to go towards the temporary transfer plaza — an area where most of their buses connect.

Carrie Rose Pace with GRTC said that route is detoured right now to Seventh Street — the next available northbound street.

If GRTC has to interrupt service because of a protest or pedestrians in the street, Rose Pace said customers won’t be stranded. Customer service reps will be available to help them secure a ride.

“We want to make sure that pedestrians can exercise their right safely and that we can continue to serve our customers safely and in a timely way,” said Rose Pace.

Rose Pace says DMV Drive near the Science Museum of Virginia is also closed to buses.

Richmond Police said traffic will be impacted from 6 a.m. Jan. 17 until 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Here are the roads that will be closed during that period:

9 th Street between E. Main Street and E. Broad Street

Street between E. Main Street and E. Broad Street 10 th Street between E. Cary Street and Bank Street

Street between E. Cary Street and Bank Street East Main Street between 14 th Street and 9 th Street

Street and 9 Street Bank Street between 14 th Street and Governor Street

Street and Governor Street Franklin Street between 8 th and 9 th Streets

and 9 Streets Franklin Street between 7 th and 8 th Streets

and 8 Streets East Grace Street between 8 th and 9 th Streets

and 9 Streets East Grace Street between 7 th and 8 th Streets

and 8 Streets 12 th Street between Cary Street and Bank Street

Street between Cary Street and Bank Street Monument Avenue between Meadow Street and Lombardy Street

Allen Avenue between W. Grace Street and Park Avenue

Other street closures announced by GRTC include:

W. Leigh Street between Myers Street and Hermitage Street

DMV Dr. between W. Broad Street and Leigh Street

Monument Ave. between Meadow Street and Lombardy Street

Allen Avenue between W. Grace Street and Park Avenue

There will be detours along the following routes:

Routes 2A/B/C Northbound: Buses on 9th St. turn left on Canal, right on 7th St., left on Broad St. and resume regular routing. Missed Bus Stops: on 9th St. #180, #181, & on Broad St. #2522.

Route 5 Northbound: Buses on Cary St. turn left on 7th St., right on Marshall St., left on 9th St. and resume regular routing. Missed Bus Stops: on 9th St. #180, #181, & on Broad St. #2522.

Route 14 Westbound: Buses on Main St. turn left on 14th St., right on Canal, right on 7th St., left on Main St. and resume regular routing. Missed Bus Stops Westbound: 13th & Main #1608, #1607, #1606, & #1631.

Route 14 Eastbound: Buses on Cary St. turn left on 14th St., right on Main St. and resume regular routing. Missed Bus Stops Eastbound: 13th & Main #1609



Route 76 East End-of-Line: Buses on Hermitage turn right on Leigh St., right on Allen, right on Broad St. and resume regular routing. This bus misses the normal end-of-line on DMV Dr. by the Science Museum of Virginia. Missed Bus Stops: on DMV Dr. #3651.