GRTC loosens some pandemic restrictions, keeps mask requirement

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Riders who’ve felt crowded on GRTC buses recently will get some relief, as the public transit system announced Friday that they’ll be allowing passengers to stand and sit further forward in buses.

Seating in the front rows of the buses has been restricted since early in the pandemic to protect drivers from COVID-19. In a Facebook post, GRTC said that steady increases in ridership, which dropped during quarantine, has been rising, necessitating the expanded seating.

But some things won’t change: all passengers are still required to wear masks through at least Sept. 13, though that is likely to be extended as the Delta Variant continues to spread.

And the buses will be fare-free through at least June of next year, thanks to an influx of federal funding.