GRTC not running routes this morning due to manpower issues

GRTC offering free trips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced many routes are not on the road this morning due to manpower issues.

The transit authority said they are a little short staffed for a few reasons:

Many employees are getting their second COVID-19 shot today. This can hit people harder with side effects, so GRTC pays for a post-vaccine sick day.

Employees had already scheduled vacation days, since it is Spring Break Season for a lot of families.

And they said some employees are absent for health reasons unrelated to COVID-19.

Routes that are impacted by the shortage include 1, 2, 3, 4, 18, 20, 86, 88 and the Pulse Bus. Express buses on routes 29,82 and 95 are also affected by the shortage.

Anyone with questions can call the customer service hotline at 804-358-4782.