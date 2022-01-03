GRTC offering snow routes only Monday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC service is limited tonight due to the winter weather that passed through the area today.
Bus riders can only catch the bus and exit the bus at stops with a snowflake sign. These snow routes will be the only available stops through the night and into early Tuesday.
GRTC said that routes for Tuesday will be announced before 5 a.m. They warn that the bus routes most likely will be delayed again due to the lingering snow and ice.
GRTC buses will run like normal.
The following routes are listed as having snow route detours:
1B Chamberlayne/Hull/Warwick
2A Forest Hill/North Ave
2B North Ave/Jahnke/Midlothian
2C North Ave/Midlothian/Belt Blvd
3A Highland/Route 1/Harwood
3B Highland/Route 1
3C Highland/Harwood/Route 1
4A Montrose
4B Darbytown
5 Cary/Main/Whitcomb
12 Church Hill
13 Oakwood
14 Hermitage/East Main
18 Henrico Government Center
20 Orbital – subject to additional detours off Robinson, using the Boulevard instead
56 South Laburnum
64x Stony Point Express
78 Cary/Maymont
86 Broad Rock/Walmsley
87 Bellemeade/Hopkins
88 Belt/Bells/Ruffin
91 Laburnum Connector
93 Azalea Connector
GRTC said the following routes will run like normal during the winter weather:
Pulse – subject to curbside-only service, including at curbs across from median stations, should conditions warrant.
1 Chamberlayne/Hull/Southside Plaza (SUNDAYS only)
1A Chamberlayne/Hull/Midlothian
1C Chamberlayne/Hull/Elkhardt
7A Nine Mile Henrico
7B Nine Mile Henrico
19 West Broad Street
29x Gaskins Express
50 Broad St
76 Patterson
77 Grove
79 Patterson/Parham
82x Commonwealth 20 Express
95x Petersburg Express